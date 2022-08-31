LAKE Macquarie police are seeking public help to find a wanted man in the region.
Police issued a statement on Wednesday seeking public assistance to find Bailey Wallis-Ahearn, aged 22.
NSW Police said Mr Wallis-Ahearn is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
"Officers from State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad have conducted numerous inquiries into his whereabouts but have been unable to locate him," police said in a statement.
He is known to frequent Toronto and surrounding suburbs, police said.
Mr Wallis-Aheard is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 165cm to 175cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair possibly with a beard and moustache.
Police urge anyone who spots him to contact police immediately via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
