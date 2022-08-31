Nomads bikie Justin Bell charged over home invasion, shooting at Edgeworth

A SENIOR member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang - already on bail accused of a violent home invasion at West Wallsend last year - has been charged over another home invasion at Edgeworth and the shooting of a bikie associate.
Justin Bell, 27, of Gillieston Heights, is back behind bars after he was arrested on Tuesday and charged over a home invasion at Edgeworth on March 8 that left a woman, 24, with machete wounds to her leg and head and the kneecapping of a man, 27, who was found in a car park on Arnott Street a month later.
Advertisement
Mr Bell made a failed bid for bail in Maitland Local Court on Wednesday after he was charged with discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, being an accessory before the fact to the home invasion and directing the activities of a criminal group.
Police have been told a woman, 24, went to John Hunter Hospital about 11pm on March 8 this year suffering lacerations to her head and leg after two men stormed her home at Edgeworth and slashed her with a machete.
A month later, on April 8, emergency services were called to a shooting in a car park in Arnott Street at Edgeworth and found a man, 27, suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
The shooting is believed to be the result of bikie infighting and police said earlier this month the alleged victim was not cooperating with investigators.
"We very strongly believe the shooting did not occur at Edgeworth and the victim has been transported to Edgeworth from another location," Lake Macquarie Police District Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker said earlier this month.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad launched an investigation into the home invasion and Lake Macquarie detectives formed Strike Force Undola to examine the shooting.
Initial investigations led detectives to believe the incidents were linked and allegedly involved members of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.
After months of investigations, including raids, searches and vehicle stops, detectives went to a home at Blackalls Park on Monday morning and arrested 42-year-old Carley Joy Moon.
They say they also seized a number of items relevant to the investigation, including mobile phones and documents.
Ms Moon was charged with 12 offences, including specially aggravated break and enter, accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm and causing grievous bodily harm and participating in a criminal group.
She applied for bail in Toronto Local Court on Tuesday, but it was refused.
The matter was adjourned until October.
Police say further arrests are expected.
We very strongly believe the shooting did not occur at Edgeworth and the victim has been transported to Edgeworth from another location.- Lake Macquarie Police District Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker said earlier this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.