Holistic path to health Advertising Feature

Ayusha Ayurveda founder Sachin Joshi says Ayurveda treatments use a multi-pronged approach of diet and lifestyle changes, herbal medications, daily detox routines and bodywork therapies like massages. Photo by Saharsh Joshi

'Good health' is a foundation of a fulfilling life and the pandemic has reinforced the importance of 'health' even more.



But what is 'health'?

Ayurveda answered this 5000+ years ago. Ayurveda is not just a system of natural medicine but a way of life that shows us how to maintain and protect health and promote longevity.

Ayusha Ayurveda is delighted to bring this ancient practice to Newcastle and has opened its first Ayurveda centre-health spa at The Junction.

"Ayurveda is truly holistic," says Ayusha founder Sachin Joshi.



"The so-called new age concept of Mind-body medicine is in fact adopted from Ayurveda. Five thousand years ago, Ayurveda recognised the importance of mental health by regarding 'Mind' as a distinct bodily system."

Ayurveda treatments take into account our uniqueness and aim to achieve a healthy state, ie a balance of seven bodily tissues, 14 systems, three wastes and three dosha that form our unique bodily composition.



Ayurveda treatments use a multi-pronged approach of diet and lifestyle changes, herbal medications, daily detox routines and bodywork therapies like massages.



"Ayurveda is not a magic cure for all," Sachin says. "Ayurveda believes that when the body is in balance, immunity stays optimal, guarding us against internal and external disease factors.

"Ayurveda philosophy is simple yet profound. We become what we eat and what we don't excrete. A key to good health is observing discipline in what and how we eat and having a regular elimination."



Ayusha prides itself in offering bodywork treatments in an authentic way using traditional equipment such as a single-piece medicinal wood treatment table and a host of medicated oils, even though they cost $60 per litre in Australia. TGA-approved herbal formulations are also available at Ayusha.

Shirodhara, a signature treatment for stress-anxiety relief and mental-health benefits, is the most popular therapy.



"You have to experience it to believe it," Sachin says. "It involves pouring of stream of oil over forehead and induces deep relaxation."

Abhyanga massage is a distinctive therapy used for restoring balance, pain relief and relaxation. Kati-basti is another exclusive Ayurvedic treatment offered for chronic back-neck-knee pain relief.

Sachin has a special interest in Marma therapy which offers significant pain relief caused by migraine headaches and aids in treating many conditions.

Sachin has himself adopted the Ayurvedic lifestyle and experienced many positive benefits.

