WHEN Stella Donnelly released her debut album Beware Of The Dogs in 2019 it pummelled the Australian indie scene like a left hook masked by lace doilies.
The Perth artist's sweetly angelic Australian voice and dreamy indie guitar dressed up her brutally cutting and insightful lyrics.
Donnelly's stories of creepy middle-aged men (Old Man), masturbation (Mosquito), politics (Beware Of The Dogs) and rape culture (Boys Will Be Boys) confirmed her place as one of Australia's most important young songwriters.
The follow-up Flood ensures Donnelly is no one-album wonder.
While Beware Of The Dogs' finest moments like Old Man and Tricks featured more immediate and upbeat instrumentation, Flood is a slow burner.
Donnelly wrote predominantly on piano and it's enabled her to explore new territory.
Restricted Account features a Burt Bacharach-style horns section. It's the happiest Donnelly has ever sounded as she sings "I'll be your lover" over droning horns. The warming horns pop up again on the soulful Medals.
That's not to say Donnelly is all rainbows on Flood. The fragile piano ballad, Underwater, is the album's Boys Will Be Boys moment.
The song deals with domestic violence and details Donnelly's own experience in an abusive relationship. "You drew back the curtain on my adolescence/ And condemned me to my working life," she sings.
Lyrically, Donnelly takes a more subtle tact than the wicked sarcasm of her first album. On the opener Lungs she addresses the rental crisis inflicting her generation as she sings, "Stretching out the leather on your wallet/ That my lungs are filling up/ Long live the asbestos on the rental."
Elsewhere she takes aim at her bratty younger self on Move Me.
"I must have been so far up my own arse/ Not to notice you falling behind," she sings about her treatment of her mother before her Parkinson's disease diagnosis.
Flood finds Donnelly in a more pensive state, but no less insightful. You just need to dig a little deeper to uncover the gold.
