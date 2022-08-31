Think it's been a particularly cold winter?
Not so much.
Bureau of Meteorology statistics show the average daily maximum temperature at Williamtown was bang on average at 17.9 degrees over the winter months of June, July and August.
The August daily maximum average was, in fact, 0.4 degrees warmer than average at 19.2 degrees.
June (17.3 degrees) and July (17.1) were slightly colder than average.
The bureau's statistics go back to 1942.
Winter came to an end with yet another flourish of rain in the Lower Hunter on Wednesday afternoon, but August was significantly drier than average.
Thirty-eight millimetres of rain fell at Williamtown during the month, well down on the August average of 60.
Rainfall in June (28mm) was also well below the 123mm average, but overall winter in the Lower Hunter was much wetter than usual due to a whopping 327mm in July, more than four times the monthly mean of 75mm.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
