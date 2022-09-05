Van Gogh Alive, the world's most visited multi-sensory experience, is coming to Newcastle.
This digital masterpiece gives visitors the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Van Gogh's artistry and truly venture into his world. It has been visited by more than 8.5 million people across 80 cities around the world.
Van Gogh Alive is housed in The Grand Pavilion, a giant bespoke marquee. It's the largest touring showroom in the southern hemisphere and features a themed bar and cafe space. In partnership with the City of Newcastle, it will make its temporary home on Foreshore Park, and open its Newcastle season on September 22.
"The Grand Pavilion is not only home to the Sensory 4TM Gallery which houses Van Gogh Alive, it also features four additional immersive spaces including Van Gogh's bedroom; Van Gogh's Cafe Terrace at Night; and the amazing infinity Sunflower Room," co-producer Andrew Kay AM says.
"The spectacular Starry Night Room allows visitors to walk on air through Van Gogh's famous painting Starry Night."
Van Gogh's works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for more than a century, but never like this. This is no ordinary art exhibition.
Traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries are replaced by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance. It is these elements that bring Van Gogh's works to life, giving visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings.
"Art galleries and museums can be quite intimidating places, but it's 2022, so it's no longer about standing in front of a painting and staring at it quietly from afar," Bruce Peterson, founder and CEO of Grande Experiences says.
"Using technology cleverly means that it's now possible to experience art in a more inclusive way that offers a much deeper, more immersive, multi-sensory experience that draws you into the art."
Adults and children will delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives.
Visitors also have the chance to examine Van Gogh's sources of inspiration through photographs and videos displayed alongside his works.
"We're excited to partner with Andrew Kay Management to bring the impressive Van Gogh Alive to a regional city for the first time in Australia as part of Newcastle's New Annual festival," Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says.
"The versatility of Foreshore Park ensures we're able to attract major events such as this to Newcastle, which will bring an influx of visitors to our city at a time when the local tourism industry needs it most and as local operators and businesses recover from the pandemic."
