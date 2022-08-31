Newcastle Herald
Award-winning Newcastle folk band Tripple Effect launch debut album at The Regal

By Josh Leeson
August 31 2022 - 7:00am
Newcastle folk band Tripple Effect are, from left, Lynden Jacobi, Carrie Jacobi and Len McCarthy.

AWARD-winning Newcastle folk band Tripple Effect will launch their debut album Ripple Effects at The Regal in Birmingham Gardens on Saturday.

