AWARD-winning Newcastle folk band Tripple Effect will launch their debut album Ripple Effects at The Regal in Birmingham Gardens on Saturday.
In 2020 the three-piece of Carrie Jacobi, her sister Lynden Jacobi and brother-in-law Len McCarthy won the Alistair Hulett Songs for Social Justice Award for their song Straight From the Heart (the Makarrata Song), which urged support for an Indigenous voice to be enshrined in the Australian constitution.
New Prime MInister Anthony Albanese has pledged to hold a referendum on creating a Indigenous voice to parliament in his first term of government.
Ripple Effects features Straight From the Heart (the Makarrata Song) plus a host of other political songs including Chainsaw Rippin' Blues about the City Of Newcastle's decision to chop down the Laman Street fig trees and Your Dirty Black Coal, a comment on the Australian mining industry.
