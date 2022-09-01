Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

The Hunter holds some of Australia's most important Defence infrastructure, and our armed forces are becoming increasingly battle ready

By Editorial
Updated September 1 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRIKE POWER: F-35A aircraft based at Williamtown. Picture: Corporal Craig Barrett

FOR five years to mark the centenary of World War I, the Newcastle Herald published weekly columns from military historian David Dial, recounting the efforts of the Hunter soldiers whose battlefield sacrifices helped secure victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.