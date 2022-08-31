INTERNATIONAL talent is returning to Byron Bay's Bluesfest in a massive way for Easter 2023.
The first 41 acts were announced on Thursday, headlined by the likes of English new-wave legend Elvis Costello & The Imposters and US blues icons Buddy Guy and Bonnie Riatt.
Americana stars Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle & The Dukes will also make long-awaited returns.
Folk-rock hero Jackson Browne will be back at Bluesfest for the first time since 2018, as are contemporary stars Joe Bonamassa and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit.
Other Bluesfest favourites returning include Mavis Staples, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Marcus King and Keb Mo.
American blues-rocker Beth Hart will perform an exclusive Bluesfest show, as will Eric Gales, Greensky Bluegrass, Kaleo, Nikki Hill and Southern Avenue.
The 34th Bluesfest from April 6 to 10 will be the first festival since 2019 not to face restrictions on attendance and international artists.
Bluesfest returned last Easter after a two-year COVID-enforced break, but it featured a predominantly Australian line-up.
Aussie talent will again be well supported in 2023, with stadium-rockers Gang Of Youths to make their Bluesfest debut.
Other big-name Australian acts include psych lords King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, blues and roots maestro Tash Sultana, The Cat Empire, The Black Sorrows, Jon Stevens, Xavier Rudd and many more.
"For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era," Bluesfest director Peter Noble said.
"Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements it is wonderful to once again in 2023, after four long years be able to bring back some of the greatest blues, roots, soul, rock, hip-hop, R&B, world and Americana artists (and so much more) back to our shores after so long. As well as, of course, the stars of tomorrow.
"We have our largest number of artists ever listed in our first Bluesfest artist announcement."
Despite rising production costs across the board, Noble said he opted to keep ticket prices at 2022 levels.
