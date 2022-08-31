Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus
Breaking

Coronavirus isolation rules: COVID-19 isolation reduced to five days

By Andrew Brown, Aap
Updated August 31 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 isolation reduced to five days

The mandatory isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases has been reduced from seven to five days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.