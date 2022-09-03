Last Saturday night I went out with my brother's friends. Rodrigo and his girlfriend Ale picked us up and we started driving. I thought maybe a fancy bar in Guadalajara, but no, we are heading into the country. Rodrigo is in his mid 20s and a viral Tik Toker in Guadalajara (his most popular videos have 15 million views). We talked and drove for over an hour, getting further and further away from the city and into tequila country. We eventually pulled up to what would perhaps be best described as a high-class farm party in the agave fields.

