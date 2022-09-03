Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Justin Lees opens Wester Gallery in Newcastle West with on-site caterer Sea Salt and Sage

By Nick Milligan
September 3 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist and Wester Gallery director Justin Lees with his work "Christian Lacroix defines the '80s". Picture by Jonathan Carroll

When Sea Salt and Sage, the catering business of daughter-mother team Leah and Gianna Della-Grotta, outgrew their Tudor Street commercial kitchen it was time to find a new home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.