Old favourites and new sounds are on the line-up in 2023, for the expected first real return to the international class fans have come to expect at Bluesfest.
Among the 41 acts announced today are Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Beth Hart, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, Robert Glasper, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Marcus King, Mavis Staples, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and The Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli, Gza and Big Freedia.
Advertisement
Australian artists include the "Barnestormers" featuring Jimmy Barnes, Joe Camilleri (and The Black Sorrows), Jon Stevens, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Xavier Rudd, Chain and The Cat Empire.
The swag of artists cuts across blues, roots, soul, rock, hip hop, R&B, world and Americana genres.
Also coming are Greensky Bluegrass, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Gales, Iceland sensation Kaleo, Keb Mo, Larkin Poe, Femi Kuti &The Positive Force, Nikki Hill, Southern Avenue, Joe Bonamassa, and LP (Laura Pergolizzi).
Other Australian acts include Lachy Doley and The Horns of Conviction, Chain, 19-Twenty, Spinifex featuring Marliya,
Rockwiz Live returns, too.
"For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era," festival director Peter Noble said.
"Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements it is wonderful to once again in 2023, after four long years be able to bring back some of the greatest artists (and so much more) back to our shores after so long. As well as, of course, the stars of tomorrow."
It is the largest number of artists ever listed in a first Bluesfest artist announcement.
Meanwhile, Noble said he's continue to invest in improved infrastructure at the site.
"Since last year we've invested over $500k upgrading and waterproofing the Bluesfest site. Both myself and my team are currently looking at every single aspect of the Bluesfest experience to ensure it's of the highest quality possible" Noble said.
Bluesfest has further extended its brand, which includes sideshow tours for the leading artists coming to Australia for the main event. It has announced there will also be two special satellite events in Melbourne and Perth, as well as side shows from some of this amazing line up.
Artists exclusive to Bluesfest include Beth Hart, Greensky Bluegrass, Kaleo, Joe Bonamassa, Nikki Hill and Southern Avenue.
The 34th Byron Bay Bluesfest is April 6-10, 2023.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.