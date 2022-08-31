Newcastle Herald
Bluesfest first artist announce includes Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Beth Hart, Elvis Costello, King Gizzard, Tash Sultana, Mavis Staples, Steve Earle and 30 more acts

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
August 31 2022
Buddy Guy will be playing at Bluesfest in 2023.

Old favourites and new sounds are on the line-up in 2023, for the expected first real return to the international class fans have come to expect at Bluesfest.

