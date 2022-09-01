Newcastle Herald
Home/News
Review

Review: Hunter Drama's She Kills Monsters puts impressive young cast through their paces

By Jack Madden
September 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layla Scott Huggins, as Agnes, leads the charge in She Kills Monsters.

In the 1990s, before celebrities such as Matthew Lillard and Vin Diesel made playing it cool, Dungeons & Dragons was exclusively the stuff of nerds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.