In the 1990s, before celebrities such as Matthew Lillard and Vin Diesel made playing it cool, Dungeons & Dragons was exclusively the stuff of nerds.
Qui Nguyen's She Kills Monsters - which takes place in 1995 in the conservative town of Athens, Ohio - follows high school senior and popular cheerleader Agnes Evans as she attempts to come to terms with the death of her sister, Tilly, who was a big fan of the game.
Agnes finds a D&D campaign that Tilly wrote before she passed away and realises that it was not just a game.
She finds an immersive and escapist revision of her sister's life, her struggles with her sexuality and other challenges, all through the lens of Dungeons & Dragons, in which she was Tillius the Paladin.
Hunter Drama, staging the Young Adventurers edition of the script, has put a cast of 10 young actors through their paces with multiple character tracks, high-concept situations, and challenging themes of grief and loss.
Layla Scott Huggins' performance as Agnes was serviceable, tending towards great on occasion, although the character is more of a broken record just saying "wait, what?" for the most part as if to mock Dungeons & Dragons until it's time to take it seriously.
The campaign comes to its inevitable conclusion, and she has to say goodbye to the fantasy that her sister constructed and let go of Tilly, now understanding her better than before.
Similarly, Sam Lane's Chuck the dungeon master showed some great character acting. He balances an archetypal nerd with the truly deep confidence and knowledge of a Dungeons & Dragons fan, which is the moral of the play, really.
Particularly notable were Nyah Le, delivering a particularly touching monologue upon receiving a long overdue letter from Tilly, and Hugh Wilson, who gave a brilliant brand deadpan comedy.
Other members of the cast included Myfanwy McMahon as Tilly, as well as Evelyn Parkes, Byron Smith, Jack Marshall, Ruby Vella, and Imogen Langham as The Narrator.
The performance had typical pacing kinks you'd expect from a young company of performers, with some punchlines being buried in iffy delivery, but this was otherwise harmless, as Nguyen's writing shone through.
A black and white grid beneath a large projection make an effective set, evoking a simple graph paper tiled tabletop gaming board, as well as the visual and high-tech spectacle of RPG gaming in the digital age, with Keltan O'Shea's fantastic animations on display.
This was honestly a great follow-up to Hunter Drama's last outing, Katie Pollock's Normal. It's also wonderful to see another well-rounded female role in the foreground.
James Chapman directed and led design, with Grace McLaughlin as assistant director, Jacob Harwood managing technical requirements, and Lyndon Buckley on lighting.
