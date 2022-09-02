Fresh from becoming the Hunter's first All-Australian representative, AFL player Isaac Heeney will embark on his sixth finals campaign in pursuit of a maiden premiership.
The Swans star, who recently notched up his 150th career game, will be hoping to improve on a personal 3-7 play-offs record when Sydney tackle defending champions Melbourne at the MCG on Friday night.
Having finished the regular rounds ranked third, the Swans can reach a preliminary final if they beat the Demons but also get a second chance in next weekend's semi if they lose.
Sydney defeated Melbourne 73-61 at the same venue in round 12.
In what marks his eighth season in the national men's competition, Cardiff Hawks product Heeney has only missed the top eight twice (2019, 2020) after debuting in 2015.
The 26-year-old was part of Sydney's last grand final appearance in 2016, a loss to the Western Bulldogs, but hasn't experienced a play-off win since 2017.
The Swans were eliminated by cross-city rivals GWS Giants last year, going down by the narrowest of margins in week one.
Heeney recently posted on social media after being named in the All-Australian team last week.
"Feeling extremely grateful to be selected in the 2022 AFL All-Australian Team," the former Black Hill and All Saints College student said.
"Thankyou to all the supporters, family and friends for the kind messages. I genuinely appreciate it".
Swans teammate Callum Mills also received All-Australian honours and addressed the media this week.
"It was pretty exciting and humbling at the same time. To be able to do it with Isaac, who I've spent a lot of my journey with, was also really special. It was quite an honour," Mills said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
