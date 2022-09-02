Newcastle Herald
Cardiff Hawks product Isaac Heeney set for sixth AFL finals campaign as Sydney Swans take on defending premiers

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 2 2022
Isaac Heeney (centre). Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Fresh from becoming the Hunter's first All-Australian representative, AFL player Isaac Heeney will embark on his sixth finals campaign in pursuit of a maiden premiership.

