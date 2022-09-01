Newcastle Herald
Stephens Jones colt Custo on fast-track to Highway Handicap shot

By Craig Kerry
September 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Custo. Picture by Muswellbrook Race Club

Scone trainer Stephen Jones is confident Custo can go on to claim a Highway Handicap after the Deep Field colt won with authority at Muswellbrook on Thursday.

