Stephens Jones colt Custo on fast-track to Highway Handicap shot

Scone trainer Stephen Jones is confident Custo can go on to claim a Highway Handicap after the Deep Field colt won with authority at Muswellbrook on Thursday.
Custo was taken to the front of the 1000m class 1 by Rory Hutchings and he sprinted clear in the straight to win by more than two and a half lengths.
A winner on debut at Scone in July, Custo was an unlucky fifth next start at Wyong on August 16 when he impressed star jockey James McDonald. Jones told Sky Racing after Thursday's win that he thought Custo "could win a Highway pretty easy".
"My plan was to sort of sit off but I think he had plenty there and Rory said we'll just let him roll to the front if we can and dictate it, and he went on and won easy, which is great," Jones said. "He could have gone away further then. He didn't knock him about. First start he went away from them pretty quick and I think he's got a turn of foot there when you let him go."
Jones had a winning double when Pliskova took out the 1000m maiden.
