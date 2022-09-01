Anna Bay pair in the mix for Hawkesbury to Hunter heats at Newcastle

Anna Bay trainer Denis Maricic heads to the first round of heats in the Hawkesbury to Hunter at Newcastle on Friday night confident he has two genuine chances.
Maricic has Brexitt in heat one from gate six and Cloudin Up in the third and final qualifier of the night from barrier five.
Cloudin Up has won three of his past six starts, all at Newcastle, and has missed a placing just once. He looks a top chance to progress to the $14,943 final in two weeks.
Brexitt is coming back in grade after two unplaced runs at Menangle. Before that, he rattled off five consecutive second placings at Newcastle and Tamworth.
"Cloudin Up is an older horse we train here on the sand at Birubi Beach and he's thrived here," Maricic said.
"Brexitt has been going fair, but Cloudin Up is probably a stronger horse. He can tough it out, whereas Brexitt needs all the luck to go his way. Cloudin Up makes his own luck. He'll probably come out quick and lead them up and see where we go from there, but they both should be in the finish."
