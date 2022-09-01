Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Susan Smith hoping to start successful run at The Gardens

By Craig Kerry
September 1 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Susan Smith hoping to start successful run at The Gardens

Branxton trainer Susan Smith hopes Swiss Sticker can kick off a successful few days for her team when she competes at The Gardens on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.