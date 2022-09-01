Trainer Susan Smith hoping to start successful run at The Gardens

Branxton trainer Susan Smith hopes Swiss Sticker can kick off a successful few days for her team when she competes at The Gardens on Friday.
Swiss Sticker races in the ninth on the 12-event program, a 272m free-for-all, for Smith, who has Vamoose in the Maitland regional final of the Million Dollar Chase series on Monday night.
Swiss Sticker has five wins and five placings in 13 goes at the track and distance.
"Hopefully she will go all right. The team is going well," Smith said.
Vamoose has box three for Monday's final, where the top three move onto semi-finals.
"I'm not overly confident," she said. "He's only a young dog and he hasn't had a lot of experience over the distance and he has a seasoned campaigner in Zipping Maserati beside him. I'll be very happy if he can place."
