Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

University of Newcastle players Karlie Robards and Sabina Gombosa are driven for grand final success in Newcastle championship netball 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle captain and centre Karlie Robards, left, with goal shooter Sabina Gombosa ahead of training this week. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It has been a long time coming, but Karlie Robards and Sabina Gombosa plan to make the most of another Newcastle championship netball grand final appearance at National Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.