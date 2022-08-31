Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Richmond Vale Road: Cessnock Volunteer Rescue Association cuts woman free before she's flown to hospital

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated August 31 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied by Cessnock District Rescue Squad

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after a crash at Richmond Vale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.