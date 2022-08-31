A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after a crash at Richmond Vale.
A Cessnock Volunteer Rescue Association squad was called to the accident about 3.20pm on Wednesday amid reports that a person was trapped in the wreckage.
They arrived to find the vehicle resting on its side, confirming a woman was confined inside the car.
After stabilising the scene, crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to cut the car's roof and fold it back to access the woman.
Rescuers decided not to remove the roof due to the woman's head resting near a pillar.
Working with paramedics, they loaded the woman onto a spinal board and helped carry her to a nearby ambulance due to inaccessibility to the crash site.
She was then taken to a waiting helicopter and flown to hospital.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
