ACTIVE Super has relocated to a new office and member care centre at Broadmeadow.
The company, which has operated in Newcastle for almost 20 years, has relocated from its Perkins Street office to 15 Lambton Road, Broadmeadow in a move it says will enhance its service to the local community.
Active Super chief executive officer Phil Stockwell said that more than 12 percent of its members were located in the Newcastle, Hunter, and Central Coast regions, so it was vital to maintain a local presence. "As the city and broader regions continue to transition and evolve over the coming years, we're here to help our members achieve their superannuation, insurance, and retirement goals," he said.
The new office hosts four financial planners and a client relationship manager.
Active Super chair Kyle Loades said the company's move to newer premises with better facilities demonstrates its commitment to members and their families, "not only in Newcastle, but also in the surrounding regional and rural areas."
Business, news and feature reporter.
