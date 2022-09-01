The weather forecast this weekend suggests it could be a good option to celebrate Father's Day at home, or take a spoonful of cement and harden up.
Southerly winds are tipped to start blowing after lunch today and on into Saturday and Sunday with rain and swell on the rise while the mercury drops
It's a shame because we were just starting to see some momentum in terms of being able to get on the water, but it has been the pattern all year.
It's a sentiment echoed by Brett Small who along with Fish of the Week winner Ian Streeter (pictured), Dave Benson and Warrick 'Wazza' Lambert managed to venture wide and catch some yellowfin off Norah Canyons in 1000m last Sunday.
"We got three up to 35kg estimated, and I dopped a bigger one at the boat," Brett reported.
"We could have filled the back of the boat.
"It was on just really good to go out and target a specific species, and find them - that's what I call fishing."
"It just show's you've got to be in it to win it," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point observed. "Ross Ireland went out Saturday and got nothing.
"Hopefully the current backs off and the fin hang around, but it's a shame about the weather this weekend."
Jason reports fishing has been good in close.
"Steven and Grant Slender got some nice small but thick snapper off Caves Beach last weekend and that tended to be the trend all the way up to Newcastle.
"There was also some nice blue spot flathead about.
"Anglers reported a bit of trouble with barracouta down off Texas this week while chasing kingfish.
"The southern sections of Lake Macquarie are fishing well for flathead, tailor, squire and bream, while up the northern end, that big school of juvenile tailor continues to arouse interest.
"In the channel, guys are starting to troll for flathead which indicates they're starting to move out of the deeper water.
"Plenty of luderick and salmon about too, and I'd expect to see the whiting increase as we head towards October."
The Riorden boys - Nicholas (6) and brother James (8) can vouch for the luderick - they keep reeling them in.
Father Grant was in touch this week to report the lads have been busy working overtime on their new Alvey reels that Pa bought them.
"Keeping the Alvey legend alive for another generation," Grant reported.
A quick check of the Fishing Column files reveals the rampaging Riorden boys first came to our attention back in 2014 when a five-month-old James caught his first fish - with some help from his mum.
Since then both James and Nicholas have featured in Fish of the Week individually and together, and judging by recent form, they may feature again sometime soon.
You gotta love fishing - these guys obviously do.
William Still was crowned overall champion at the Teralba Lakesiders junior comp held last weekend, winning the Jetbuzz Fishing Boat Hire
Casey Bacon won The Michael Guest Pack in second place ahead of Alyssa Jones who took home the Gobblers Pack.
"The catch and release photo comp event was a huge success with 58 juniors competing and a mega crowd on hand," club spokesperson Randal Mason said.
"We had two state MPs - Greg Piper and Yasmin Catley - as well as Federal MP Dan Repacholi in attendance to present prizes.
"There were also representatives of the Marine Rescue and the Muloobinba Aboriginal Corporation on hand.
"Every junior who entered received a prize, with some of the major prizes worth hundreds of dollars."
Hats off to principal organisers Ian and Lea Guy with lots of help from Michelle Wilson and Lorraine Peterson.
"Club president John Thoroughgood handed over a cheque for $1000 plus a new observation chair worth $250 to the reps from Marine Rescue, from proceeds of the raffle and donation from Teralba Lakesiders," Randal said.
"It was great watching all the juniors collecting their prizes and the smiles on their faces."
Adamstown Bowling Fishing Club members were put on notice by the organisation's most senior angler - 83-year-old John Duggan - at the club's recent outing at Fenninghams Island.
John sent a very clear message to rivals as he claimed overall honours at the weigh-in with a handy catch which included a 61cm, 630g long tom caught in Tilligerry Creek at Port Stephens.
"He really showed us all the old fella can still fish," club spokesman Paul Phelan reported.
"Wayne Latimore came in second with a bumper yellow fin bream at 34cm, weight 460g."
