MULTIPLE people have been arrested in the last 24 hours that police believe are be linked to a spate of break-ins and car thefts across Mayfield and Merewether.
The crackdown is the result of Newcastle City Proactive Crime Team investigations into reports of thefts and home invasions spanning June until late August.
Police were called to reports of a home break-in on August 28 at Mayfield, where a resident claimed to have chased three people away after being woken up by their dog barking.
The intruders stole a garage opener, car and house keys, according to police.
Officers swooped on two properties, one at Mayfield and another at Hamilton South where a search allegedly revealed the items taken from the home on August 28.
Three people were arrested on Thursday morning at Hamilton South and taken to Newcastle Police Station to be formally charged.
One of the trio is believed to be part of a group that allegedly broke into multiple houses in Merewether, Fletcher and Maryland and stole cars in June and July.
That person has been charged with those offences along with the alleged break-in at Mayfield.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, police received reports multiple houses in Merewether Heights had been broken into.
Car keys were stolen from the homes which were used to steal three cars, according to police.
Two of the vehicles were found at the Central Coast, where police claim the offenders tried to flee the scene before being arrested.
Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing the vehicles while another car was recovered in Hamilton South.
Newcastle police have footage of people attempting to break into multiple houses without success, and remind the public to secure their doors and windows before going to sleep.
Officers have said these types of offences are opportunistic, and have urged anyone with footage or information about any of the alleged offences to report to the Police Assistance Line or through the community portal where footage can be uploaded at https://portal.police.nsw.gov.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
