McCorriston breached trust, preyed on boys

Both McCorriston brothers were charged by detectives from Strike Force Arapaima, established in 2019 to re-examine the investigation into the unsolved disappearances and suspected murders of Robyn Hickie and Amanda Robinson in 1979 and Gordana Kotevski in 1994. Warren McCorriston, a former resort manager, was last year jailed for a maximum of eight-and-a-half years for offences against three women between 1979 and 1999. He will be eligible for parole in 2024.