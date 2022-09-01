Ethan Hamilton Journalist Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham