Good News

Merewether High raises more than any other school in the country for World's Greatest Shave

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
September 1 2022 - 9:00am
Students Charlie Lentfer, Cooper Ivory and Emily Bryant. Cooper said the shave had been a "shock to the system" and he wore a beanie through winter before his hair grew back. "This is what people that undergo these cancer treatments have to experience so it's good to be able to empathise with them on a little bit more of a personal level." Picture supplied.

MEREWETHER High has taken the crown of raising more than any other school in the country in this year's World's Greatest Shave campaign, collecting $119,407 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

