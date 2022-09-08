Business organisations and individual achievers from across the Hunter were awarded and recognised at the Business Hunter 2022 Hunter Business Awards, sponsored by the University of Newcastle, at NEX on Friday, August 26.
"It was a year in which resilience and innovation inevitably figured prominently in the judges' deliberations," Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said.
Awards were presented in 17 categories before over 500 people at a ceremony that truly celebrated business resilience and success after another tough year for many of the region's industry sectors.
Justin Hales was named Business Leader of the Year in recognition of building one of the largest RV rental companies in Australia but also developing the concept, design, and technical roadmap to deliver an industry-leading solution for the RV rental industry.
Viv Alanson, CEO of Maroba Aged Care, was recognised for her outstanding advocacy and support for the Aged Care sector, a sector impacted and challenged more than most others by the Covid pandemic.
Out of the Square were recognised for their support for local entrepreneurial businesses and extensive patronage of community causes which includes pro bono campaigns promoting businesses and the region.
The Young Business Leader award went to Scott Lynch, recognising his journey to establish Community Therapy, an organisation started in 2017 to serve the needs for better community and allied health access across and now beyond the Hunter region.
The organisation services more than 2000 homes each week and has grown to a team of over 90 people.
The inaugural Hunter Business of the Year winner was taken out by the Hi-Vis Group. This award is judged as a 'winner of the winners' in business categories across the program.
Hi-Vis was recognised for its growth to become one of Australia's largest manufacturers of road, safety and specialty custom signage and safety products.
The family-owned and operated business continues to lead in innovation and combining technological advances and sustainability into its practices, which set it apart from an impressive list of other business category winners.
Hi-Vis also took out the winners' tags for Excellence in Sustainability and Excellence in Large Business award categories.
Business Hunter President Tony Rhodes congratulated all winners and finalists on their determination, commitment and entrepreneurship in what has been another challenging year for business owners and operators.
"Winning a Hunter Business Award in any year is a significant achievement and we must recognise the real challenges many businesses have faced over the last two years," Mr Rhodes said.
"For the awards to attract so many quality entries was a real delight and surprise and a gauge on confidence for the prospects of the region looking ahead."
SAPHI Engineering based in Warners Bay is thrilled to win the Excellence in Innovation award in the 2022 Hunter Business Awards.
"We have been so focused on delivering for our clients that we never really took the opportunity to step back and reflect on the innovative outcomes we have provided over the past five years," SAPHI CCO Liam Manning said.
SAPHI works primarily with mining companies, government and utilities.
"We are secured as their technical innovation consultants to architect, design, build and manage the solutions that enable them to continuously improve," Liam said.
"Think monitoring assets and facilities, automating machines and integrating new technologies into existing practices.
"Our clients choose us for our tech-agnostic approach to development. We have no agreements with suppliers, so our clients know the technologies we use to support their innovation journeys are selected purely on performance, not kickbacks.
"It is what has allowed us to build such a great reputation. Once clients start working with us and see the output, they stay with us. Those relationships are really special to us.
"A common case study is mining/utilities companies coming to us with a long list of projects to monitor and automate their facilities. Their teams are flat-stick on existing projects, so these critical projects that support the long-term visions of the company get sidelined. We will come in and own those projects on behalf of our clients. Ensuring they are built, delivered and managed.
"A recent client of ours needed their dam performance monitored but didn't have the internal capacity. Our team stepped up, created a robust solution, sourced the hardware, customised it to meet the specifications, delivered it and are now managing and upgrading it long-term. Our clients simply give us the brief with the outcome, and we ensure they receive it.
"Another mining client of ours required several of their assets to be tracked and several processes to be automated. Again, we stepped in, delivered the solutions to monitor their assets and integrated the robotics they required to 10x their output."
SAPHI was founded in 2017 by Cameron Owen, who started off as a software contractor for Orica, working on their explosive delivery systems.
Over time, Cameron developed a great reputation for understanding both the hardware and software side of the projects he was across and noticed the integration of these components was an area that had a lot of promise.
He was able to bootstrap enough cash to then start building a team to fill this gap. Before long, SAPHI had a team of 10 working across industries, consulting and delivering the technical solutions required for our cities and clients to innovate.
There are three partners who hail from Central west NSW (Cameron is from Tamworth, Eric Johns from Mudgee and Liam from Dubbo) and collectively dreamt of founding a company that would make the world a better place through the use of technology.
"Now we are living that dream, working with some of the biggest names in mining, utilities and heavy industry to deliver new sources of value they can distribute to their customers around the world. It is staggering to see our reach," Liam said.
"Our philosophy is straightforward - always deliver, blow our clients' socks off with value and leave the world a little bit better than when we found it."
The COVID pandemic has been a testing time for most businesses, perhaps none more so than the aged care sector. One outstanding leader in this sector has been recognised with the President's Award in the 2022 Hunter Business Awards.
Viv Allanson is the CEO of Maroba, which provides residential care and retirement accommodation for seniors.
"It is a great honour to be recognised in this way and at this time," she said.
"The entire aged care sector has been challenged for such an extended period, it is great for us to be recognised for our advocacy role supporting all older Australians across the nation.
"It really is a timely morale booster for the Maroba family.
"So many people have reached out during the pandemic to acknowledge and encourage Maroba's advocacy and media commentary, which has spurred us on to keep being that voice for older people who have been overlooked by governments at every level and society generally.
"We believe we can make a difference so that's what we do, we join our efforts to be 'the difference'. Do we always get it right? Certainly not, but we don't give up on those aspirations - ever.
"We believe working closely with residents and families and responding to live feedback can get things sorted quickly and effectively if we are given that chance.
"There is so much reform and compliance measures placed upon our sector that I fear our hearts will no longer be required. It is up to us to ensure the big hearts of every aged care professional do not leave the sector and that we can captivate the hearts and enlist those who have not yet experienced the joy of serving older Australians.
"I look forward to a day when every generation stands up and speaks up for their elders. Until we see more of that I am afraid nothing will really change for older people.
"It is not politicians who will change the world, it is the citizens of this great nation and they alone who will make the world of difference to every older person living amongst us. Start by reaching out to a neighbour, spend time with older family members and discover who they really are - let that inspire you to be revolutionary, to be radical and to be the difference."
The team at Seed People Consulting are proud to receive a Highly Commended award in Excellence in Small Business in 2022 at the Hunter Business Awards.
Principal Consultant Stacey Kelly says the honour reflects the amazing commitment of her team - to their clients, their community and to each other.
"Whilst we consistently focus on internal recognition and an inspiring culture for our team, this award gives our team the public recognition of their hard work, resilience and creative problem solving over the past year," Stacey said. "We hope that this award showcases what we do for current clients - and have the potential to do for future clients - to enable us to partner with organisations to create amazing places to work, especially in such a tight talent market."
Seed People Consulting is a small, specialised HR Consulting business that delivers tailored solutions for their clients focusing on three key areas - Leadership Development, Team Development and Culture/Change.
"We believe that everyone deserves to go to work and feel fulfilled, be engaged and reach their potential," Stacey said. "We work with organisations to do just that. We plant seeds of thought, help create growth, and cultivate better ways of connecting in your workplaces through projects and ongoing support."
Stacey believes Seed couldn't achieve what they achieve without the support of the community and their clients.
"We love partnering with our clients to create unique solutions for unique businesses - it's what gets us out of bed, and is so inspiring for us," Stacey said. "We'd also love to say a huge thank you to the Newcastle Herald and Business Hunter for championing small business and enabling the annual awards to give us an opportunity to celebrate our amazing team and everything we have achieved as a business."
Moving forward Seed has a very strong growth plan for next year.
"We're excited to be launching our new website in the coming weeks, as well as building our suite of tools and our team, to create new and creative solutions for clients," Stacey said. "Whilst we hope that we continue growing in supporting local businesses across the Hunter and Newcastle Region, we are also seeing growth across the eastern seaboard, which is really exciting for our team."
Seed was an idea that grew in Stacey's mind while working in the Sydney HR and consulting scene.
"I wanted to make a difference in how work is experienced," Stacey said.
"So, after moving back to the Hunter in 2014 - the place I grew up in and love - we planted the seed and created us; a close-knit, bold and people-focused team.
"I'm so proud of our team and what we've been able to accomplish, particularly in the past year post pandemic."
The Hi-Vis Group has scooped the pool at the prestigious 2022 Hunter Business Awards, taking top honours in three categories including Business of the Year.
Hi-Vis Managing Director Brett Watson said he and his team were shocked and humbled by each announcement. "We went to the awards expecting to win possibly one award but to win three awards, including Business of the Year, was just mindblowing."
Hi-Vis is an Australian leader in Highly Intelligent Visual Information Systems, providing "concept to completion" solutions across all industry sectors in signage and safety. Industries range from mining to local government, civil and infrastructure to corporate branding.
Hi-Vis was first to manufacture signs under contract from the RMS (now Transport for NSW) and has done so continuously since 1993. In 1999, Hi-Vis invented the flashing school zone sign, greatly reducing fatalities and establishing our mission of Saving Lives Through Innovation.
The Hi-Vis Group was established in 1960 as a traditional signwriting business, in Sandgate on the then outskirts of Newcastle. It moved to Carrington around 2000.
The company has grown to become one of Australia's largest and most respected manufacturers of road, safety and specialty custom signage and safety products.
Hi-Vis can design, manufacture, print and install just about any kind of signage, anywhere. No project is too large or too small, too simple, or too complex.
Hi-Vis employs over 70 staff from digital printers and machinists to Mechatronics Engineers, installation teams and IT design and data specialists, all striving to fulfil the Hi-Vis mantra of Saving Lives Through Innovation.
Hi-Vis is hosting its inaugural charity event, 'An Enchanted Evening - Masquerade Ball', on October 7 in support of Harry's House for the Harry Meyn Foundation.
To receive not one but three awards was just mindblowing.- Hi-Vis Managing Director, Brett Watson
Harry's House is a Newcastle charity that provides free accommodation and support for families with children living with cancer who must endure lengthy stays away from home while receiving treatment. Situated at Stockton, the house is also available for families grieving the loss of a child with cancer within the past two years.
"If we can raise raise some money for this amazing cause, that would be fantastic," Brett Watson said.