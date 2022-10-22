By then, the pair had deemed their muscat grapes were too good to distill, deciding to use their harvest for moscato. Instead, they bought the bush fire smoke-tainted grapes from nearby vineyards, to then turn into wine, to then distill twice to make their brandy. "We paid for the picking and gave them a certain amount per tonnage, and they gave it to their winemaker to do a basic fermentation of the wine. It ended up being 50,000 litres, it cost $70,000, that's all we could afford," Schuler says.