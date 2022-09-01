A fearless teammate, a loyal friend, a respected officer and a loving family man - Tony Townsend has been remembered in a touching memorial after his death, aged 61.
The foundation Newcastle Knight and police Chief Inspector was farewelled in front of a crowd of about 2000 people at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday, where loved ones and colleagues shared heartfelt memories of the man they knew as TT.
Townsend started his rugby league career with St George, making his debut in 1985, where he played alongside fellow police officers Pat Jarvis and Craig Young.
As well as a career spanning 39 years in the police force, Townsend also served in the Australian Army. He spent the majority of his army career in Brisbane, but his commitment to rugby league didn't waver - with weekends spent driving from Queensland to Dungog for matches.
During his time in Queensland, he also played for Brisbane Brothers under the coaching of Wayne Bennett.
He joined the Newcastle Knights when the club formed in 1988, and scored the side's first try at home against Manly. After three seasons, he returned to the Dungog Warriors, where he finished his sporting career in 1998 with a premiership alongside his brothers Jason and Michael.
Former teammate Tony Butterfield said Townsend was "a true renaissance man... who would never say a bad word about anybody".
His beloved daughters Kaitlin and Lauren Townsend said they knew their father was revered in police and rugby league circles, but to them he was just dad.
"Even though you are no longer with us dad, you will forever live on in my heart," Kaitlin said. "I am so proud to call you my father and will always love you dad."
Tony was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013, but was given a second chance after a bone marrow transplant from his brother Michael.
"When dad was really sick, we would get calls in the night to immediately come down to Westmead Hospital to say goodbye," Lauren said.
"His courage and love for the simple joys in life sustained him."
Brothers Mark and Jason Townsend told those gathered of their brother's competitive spirit and leadership skills from a young age as well as his love for the country.
"We as a family and friends are incredibly proud of Tony," Mark said. "Of his police, football career and just his life in general."
"So just how do you remember Tony?" Jason said. "He was a professional employee, taking great pride in his work and having a real care for his fellow employees.
"As a teammate, he was a player that you wanted to be in the side with. You always knew with TT beside you that he'd give it his all no matter what game or team he was playing for.
"A loyal friend, Tony would always have time for a chat or wanted to help out someone in need, often to the detriment of himself."
Jason concluded that Tony was a "cherished" brother, a devoted son and a doting father and grandfather.
"One of a kind, someone who will be greatly missed, but never ever forgotten."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
