Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Funeral for former Newcastle Knight and police Chief Inspector Tony Townsend at McDonald Jones Stadium

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fearless teammate, a loyal friend, a respected officer and a loving family man - Tony Townsend has been remembered in a touching memorial after his death, aged 61.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.