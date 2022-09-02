Drinks Review: The Farmer's Wife Autumn Dry Gin a beauty

SLOW applies to both today's wines. In this case, the Johnson family motto is "two years from budburst to bottling" and after that wines are not hurried onto the market but given time to evolve in the bottle. The 960 metres above sea level Orange Region operation grew from the 1936 purchase by patriarch James Johnson of the 284-hectare Bantry Grove property at Newbridge. It was a grazing property until 1990 when James's son Terrey added 12.2 hectare of vines. They now produce classy, cool-climate wines made under contract with a minimal intervention approach by Orange-based William Rikard-Bell, much-admired as a Drayton's Hunter winemaker. This ebullient gewurz is brassy gold and has aromatic pineapple scents and ripe lychee front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows passionfruit, gooseberry, mixed peel and spice characters and the finish has slatey acid. It's at slowwineco.com.au and the cellar door in historic Millthorpe village. Ideal for tapas and cellar three years.