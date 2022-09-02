Drinks Review: The Farmer's Wife Autumn Dry Gin a beauty

Autumn Dry Gin, The Farmer's Wife, Allworth, NSW
48% $85 (700mL)
Tim Connell
For those more at ease with spiky things, like punk shows underground, beauty is suspect. Like, what you smiling at? You act nice because you ain't. In the case of The Farmer's Wife Autumn Dry Gin, the book is rich like its cover. There is a bucolic good health to this gin, from a farm in Allworth to a bottle from a high-end department store where, perhaps, you finally agreed to shop with Mum. And maybe that's OK. Expect pepperberry and myrtle, with a finish of honey from stingless native bees (this reviewer can't tell stinged from stingless). It has a downy softness over ice. A beautiful idea, done beautifully.
Oat Cream IPA, Stoic Brewing, Gerringong NSW
6.6%,
$32 (four-pack)
Matt Carr
OAT cream beers can be a bit like the hazy: less a uniform style than a ragtag group knitted together by a single shared trait. Occasionally you get a crisp, clear hazy. Similarly, occasionally an oat cream IPA tastes like it comes from a brewer rather than a frustrated pastry chef. Don't get me wrong - there's nothing wrong with a rich beer. But the heavy, viscous lactose consistency has found ascendancy in recent years.
Trust family-owned NSW south coast brewers Stoic, whose beers often bear the names of classical philosophers, to stand firm against such a fad. Their limited release oat cream IPA is available directly from them on their website, and it's worth seeking out.
The flavour here is bitter and the smell is rich as an open bag of hops. The beer pours a dense, glowing mango with a minimal head. What follows is a masterclass.
The oat cream offers a full body that never overstays its welcome. There's a note of sweetness, but it's a guitar solo in a song of bitterness. It does what beer does best - takes clashing flavours and twists them together into a complex mash of layers and grace notes. There's vanilla, but it never missteps into ice cream or milkshake territory. It's a beer for hopheads and purists, and it passes the simplest test there is: would you buy a six-pack, or is a taste plenty? Whatever the philosophy here, Stoic have found a universal truth: quality, balanced beer never goes out of style.
Slow Wine Co 2019 Gewurztraminer
$28
4.5 STARS (out of 6)
John Lewis
SLOW applies to both today's wines. In this case, the Johnson family motto is "two years from budburst to bottling" and after that wines are not hurried onto the market but given time to evolve in the bottle. The 960 metres above sea level Orange Region operation grew from the 1936 purchase by patriarch James Johnson of the 284-hectare Bantry Grove property at Newbridge. It was a grazing property until 1990 when James's son Terrey added 12.2 hectare of vines. They now produce classy, cool-climate wines made under contract with a minimal intervention approach by Orange-based William Rikard-Bell, much-admired as a Drayton's Hunter winemaker. This ebullient gewurz is brassy gold and has aromatic pineapple scents and ripe lychee front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows passionfruit, gooseberry, mixed peel and spice characters and the finish has slatey acid. It's at slowwineco.com.au and the cellar door in historic Millthorpe village. Ideal for tapas and cellar three years.
McWilliam's 10-Year-Aged Grand Tawny
$28
4.5 stars
John Lewis
ANOTHER slow product coming from at least 10 years' maturation in small oak casks, this luscious fortified is from the NSW Riverina's McWilliam's company taken over last year for $32.25 million by Griffiths-based Calabria Family Wines. The 10-Year-Aged Grand Tawny has 18.5% alcohol, viscous deep amber hues, rancio aromas and succulent pecan pie front-palate flavour. The middle palate introduces golden syrup, ginger nut and nut chocolate elements and a toffee finish. At mcwilliams.com.au, the Jack McWilliam Road, Hanwood, winery and bottle shops. Team with aged cheeses, dried muscatels, quince paste and poppy seed lavosh. Before 2011 this would have been labelled port. Now, however, the 1994 Australia-European Union trade pact stopped Australian producers using the names of EU regions - so out went Portugal's Oporto (port), Hungary's Tokaj (tokay) and Spain's Jerez (sherry) and in their place are Vintage, Ruby and Tawny for port, Apera for sherry-styles and Topaque instead of tokay.
