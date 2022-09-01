Greg Prichard: Who'll rule the roost when the NRL's oldest rivals do battle?

You know what happened the last time Sydney Roosters and South Sydney met this late in the regular season. Mayhem, with a capital MAY and a capital HEM.
I don't know if it's going to be as wild this time around, but you just know something is going to happen.
The stakes are high, with a home game for the first week of the finals in the balance, there are some very combustible types listed on the team sheets, you've got multiple high-profile ex-Rabbitohs playing for the Roosters and, of course, the biggest ex-Rooster of them all - Latrell Mitchell - playing for the Rabbitohs.
And there has already been the side-story of the Roosters allegedly using their influence to orchestrate it so that the Rabbitohs couldn't get on the field at the knocked down, rebuilt and super shiny Allianz Stadium for a training run to get familiar with the new joint before opening night.
That is downright mean, but if a bit of shithousery - as the football-following types like to call it - did go on, that's only to be expected.
After all, they're playing for cattle stations here - a home game in the first week of the finals. OK, the prize might not be remotely as big or expensive as an actual cattle station, but, as we league lovers know, it's just as important. Maybe more.
It was Gordon Gekko, played by Michael Douglas in the 1987 movie Wall Street, who famously declared that "greed, for lack of a better word, is good".
That has got nothing to do with what I'm about to say here - I just wanted to pinch the quote and re-work it to say "hate is good". At least in the great game of rugby league. And no-one, nothing, beats the level of hatred woven into the fabric of the rivalry between the Rabbitohs and Roosters.
It doesn't erupt all the time, which is good. You don't want to be predictable.
Many of these games are fairly straightforward. Some bubble over. And then some just plain explode. It's best served fresh, when no-one anticipates the nature of the explosion coming.
When these two teams met in round 24 of last season, it erupted like Mount Vesuvius when it flattened Pompeii and three other Roman cities in AD 79. That is even further back than when Parramatta last won a premiership.
Rabbitohs fullback Mitchell put a horrible shot on Roosters centre Joey Manu that was late, high and cement truck-ish in the force of its impact. Manu's face was rearranged, but not to his taste. If you were looking for a new look, this wasn't it.
When on-field order was finally restored, Mitchell was sent to the sin-bin.
How he wasn't sent off remains one of life's great mysteries. Like the fact Keith Richards is still alive. Or how NSW somehow managed not to win this year's State of Origin series. And what the world did that was bad enough for us to deserve Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison - all at the same time!
Mitchell was cited and pleaded guilty to a reckless high tackle, grade two, charge. He was suspended for six matches.
It was the least the NRL match review committee could do. Manu's season was over courtesy of a fractured cheekbone.
The Rabbitohs won 54-12 and the loss effectively cost the Roosters a place in the top four for the finals. Manly leapfrogged them into fourth place with a win in that round and when both teams won in the final round those positions remained the same.
As it turned out, the ban cost Mitchell the opportunity to play in the grand final, which Souths lost narrowly to Penrith. There was no spinning it any other way other than that Mitchell brought it all upon himself.
Manu and Mitchell have already played against each other once since, in round three of this season.
But the competition was still sorting itself out at that early stage. It's at a stage now where a Roosters-Rabbitohs clash is much more likely to develop a sharp edge.
I'm not suggesting Mitchell and Manu could face off. I'm saying there are a few players with short fuses spread across the two sides who are capable of either triggering something themselves or being triggered by something that happens either to them or a teammate. Mitchell is just one of them. His teammate, Cody Walker, and Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are among others.
I'm not giving away any trade secrets here.
Adding relish to this already spicy-meat sandwich is the fact Souths want to move from Accor Stadium at Homebush to play at Allianz next year, but the state government is standing in their way.
So far, the government's defence has held firm. The Rabbitohs haven't broken a tackle. Roosters supremo Nick Politis took a swing, telling the Roosters Radio podcast it's a bit rich of the Rabbitohs to try to muscle in on the new digs when the Roosters have been consistent in calling the Moore Park area their home for, like, forever.
"For clubs now to say, 'well, let's go, we want to go there, because it's our home', it's not their home," Politis said. "The Roosters are the only people that belong. That's our true home and it's very sacred."
Bugger the politicians. Let the Roosters and Rabbitohs - through their own supremo, Russell Crowe - sort it out themselves. I call on Uncle Nick and The Gladiator to be the bigger men in all of this and make tonight's game a winner-take-all extravaganza.
To the victors, the keys to a sparkling Allianz Stadium. To the losers, there's always good old Henson Park.
