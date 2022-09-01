Three men to face Belmont court over alleged spree of aggravated robbery offences

Three men will face Belmont local court today, charged following a number of alleged aggravated robbery offenses.
About 6am Thursday, police received reports three males had allegedly attempted to steal a car at a service station on Macquarie Road, Valentine, before assaulting a 72-year-old man.
Advertisement
A short time later, police received reports of an alleged aggravated break and enter on Violet Town Road, Tingira Heights, in which a 22-year-old woman was assaulted and threatened by three unknown males - one armed with a knife - before she was able to flee the home.
Following inquiries, about 9am officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District attempted to stop a car - believed stolen from a Marks Point address earlier that day - at a shopping centre in Mount Hutton.
After a short foot pursuit, two men - aged 25 and 44 - were arrested.
The men were taken to Belmont Police Station, where they were each charged with two counts of steal motor vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to rob, and aggravated break and enter.
Following further inquiries, about 4.45pm a 31-year-old man was arrested in Eleebana.
He was taken to Belmont Police Station, where he was charged with larceny value more than $2000, enter inclosed land not presc premises without lawful excuse, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, goods suspected stolen in/on premises and custody of knife in public place.
All three men were refused bail to appear at Belmont Local Court Friday, September 2.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.