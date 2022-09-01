Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Three Lake Macquarie men will face Belmont Local court over a spree over aggravated robbery offences

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three men to face Belmont court over alleged spree of aggravated robbery offences

Three men will face Belmont local court today, charged following a number of alleged aggravated robbery offenses.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.