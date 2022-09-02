Charlestown Azzurri coach Graham Law stepping aside after NPL finals

Charlestown Azzurri coach Graham Law says increased business commitments have led to the decision to finish his tenure at the club after the NPLM finals.
Law informed the club last month he may not be able to fully commit to the role next season because of a new business opportunity and they came to a mutual decision to part ways this week.
Players were informed at training on Thursday night. The fourth-placed team have a bye in this weekend's final round but are assured of a play-offs position.
"It's mammoth, the task of being a head coach and three years is probably right anyway for a coach at one club," Law said.
"They are a great group and it's been highly enjoyable but I've just got to have a year to focus on business. I'll come back into coaching but I'm an all or nothing guy."
Azzurri director of football Roby Valentinis said Law had done a great job at the club with his work at all levels and he will be hard to replace.
"There was a culture at the club that me and him have had to change, getting the youth to come through and building a good culture," Valentinis said.
"Even if we don't win a grand final, he's still leaving on a high. We're very sad to see him go."
Law was proud of bringing young talent to the club, taking the side to a finals qualifying position three years in a row and a 17-game unbeaten run from the end of 2021 to the middle of this campaign.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
