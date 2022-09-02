Newcastle Herald
Prop Pasami Saulo added to list of departing Newcastle Knights players after agreeing to join Canberra Raiders

Updated September 2 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:30am
Knights prop Pasami Saulo has agreed to join the Canberra Raiders and will play his last game for Newcastle against Cronulla on Sunday.

