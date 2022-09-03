Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

University of Newcastle welcoming students with one hand, cutting staff pay with the other

By Terry Summers
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle welcoming students with one hand, cutting staff pay with the other

The University of Newcastle had its Open Day last Saturday. It's a positive day that is about new beginnings and planning bright futures. A surprising and exciting new world is opening up for students, who are keen to get started on the next leg of their life journeys.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.