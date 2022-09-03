University of Newcastle welcoming students with one hand, cutting staff pay with the other

The University of Newcastle is among the most financially secure in the country, having made sector-leading surpluses for over a decade. In light of this, the broader economic environment, and the pay offers being made by other employers across the country, we consider the pay offer of less than 2 per cent a year completely unacceptable and offensive. The pay offer is in fact irresponsible and will adversely affect the University's ability to recruit and retain staff in an increasingly competitive workforce. In turn this will lead to a significantly diminished student experience.