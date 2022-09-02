WYATT Shaw says "I can't really see myself going anywhere else".
The damaging second-rower is relishing his second season at Cessnock and a deep run into the Newcastle Rugby League play-offs.
Shaw has been able to gain momentum with the Goannas in the latter part of the 2022 campaign, having notched up seven games of NSW Cup with the Knights earlier this year.
"It has been a season of two halves," Shaw told the Newcastle Herald on the eve of Saturday's preliminary final clash with Macquarie at Lyall Peacock Field.
"NSW Cup definitely put me in good stead. I learnt a lot, particularly in D [defence] with Paul Stringer.
"It was more the fact the full-time boys would come back down [at the Knights] so a lot of us part-timers would miss out.
"I was enjoying it at cup but that was just happening week, on week, on week. It got to the sixth or seventh week that I was back at Cessnock, I was loving it at Cessnock and I couldn't be bothered travelling into Newcastle and not playing again.
"So I just said I'm done with cup and I'll stick out the rest of the season with Cessnock. We were playing good footy and I was really enjoying it at the Nock. That's the reason I got out of cup."
The Goannas have enjoyed the spoils of having Shaw return consistently in first grade, stringing together six straight wins during the second half of the season.
Back-to-back losses in the last two rounds saw Cessnock slip to fourth spot on the ladder, however, they have responded in kind during the first fortnight of the finals series.
Facing elimination on both occasions, the Goannas have prevailed against Souths (26-16) and Central (22-16) en route to being 80 minutes away from a decider.
Shaw can see parallels between this campaign and 12 months ago, before the competition was abandoned because of COVID, saying there's no reason why Cessnock can't overcome Macquarie and meet Maitland in an all-Coalfields title showdown at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 11.
"We were coming home pretty strong last year after a few losses mid season, but then it was just sort of done," he said.
"Maybe it was an opportunity missed, but I feel like everyone is up for it this year. I feel like everyone has written us off but we don't feel like that ourselves.
"I feel like we're definitely where we should be. We could have finished higher up the ladder, but it is what it is and we got a bit of a tougher run home.
"We're just taking it week by week, dealing with each week as it comes and moving on."
Shaw, a 27-year-old electrician from Bonnells Bay who previously played at Wyong, has been lining up alongside younger brother Dusty in Cessnock's forward pack.
"Dusty has played a lot this year. He came off the bench to start with but he's found himself starting at lock now. He's playing good footy. He's defence is solid and he's been jamming blokes every week," Shaw said.
The Goannas have named an unchanged side with Jarred Anderson serving the last of his recent three-match suspension and Pita Godinet still out injured. Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm.
In the lower grades, Maitland play both fixtures meeting Wests in reserves and Lakes in under 19s. Northern Hawks and Wests have already booked grand final spots for reserves and under 19s respectively.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
