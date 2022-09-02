KERROD Holland remains an uncertain starter for Saturday's preliminary final against Cessnock at Toronto, adding to what's already been a "nightmare" week for Macquarie.
The former NRL player hurt his ankle last weekend and will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness as the Scorpions vie for a spot in the Newcastle Rugby League decider.
Holland's injury cloud comes amid season-ending blows for both forward Bobby Treacy (suspension) and halfback Bayden Searle (broken leg).
Macquarie coach Steve Kidd described it as a "nightmare last seven days".
Fullback Holland, if ruled out, would likely be replaced by winger Dean Morris with Logan Edwards potentially called up out wide.
Kyle Kingston (concussion) returns for the Scorpions after a week on the sidelines and partners Jeremy Gibson in the halves.
Searle went down in a 42-14 defeat by Maitland in Saturday's major semi while Treacy was found guilty of a crusher tackle at the judiciary on Wednesday night.
Macquarie have only lost twice from nine appearances at Lyall Peacock Field this year, including 11-10 to upcoming opponents Cessnock on June 18.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
