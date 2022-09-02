Newcastle and the region's premier league competitions look set to be well represented in this year's national Hockey One tournament.
Kookaburras pair Matt Dawson and Ky Willott were both named in the NSW Pride's final 20-man squad on Friday alongside fellow Norths product Rory Walker.
Souths player Nathan Czinner, who originally hails from the New England area, and former Lion Ehren Hazell also got nods from the state-based franchise.
Maitland's Matt Magann missed the last cut for NSW but was listed with the Adelaide Fire on Thursday while Hayden Dillon, previously at Wests, was unveiled for Canberra Chill on Tuesday.
Friday also saw the NSW Pride women's squad announced with Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams and Regals midfielder Estelle Hughes among the team.
Hockey One reaches its second season, having been sidelined the last two years because of COVID after first launching in 2019.
Play is scheduled to get underway on September 29 with NSW away to Melbourne. Adelaide travel to Perth on October 1 and Canberra start in Brisbane on October 6. Finals take place in Bendigo on November 19-20.
Walker lines up for top-ranked Norths against Gosford in Newcastle on Sunday as Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League play-offs begin. Souths' Czinner and Maitland's Magann go head-to-head in the minor semi.
Hughes won't feature in NDWHA premier league for Regals, who tackle Tigers on Saturday. First-placed Gosford host Oxfords on the Central Coast in the major semi.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
