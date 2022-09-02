Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle representatives, local premier league contingent named in Hockey One squads for 2022

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 2 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ky Willott rejoins the NSW Pride squad. Picture by Josh Callinan.

Newcastle and the region's premier league competitions look set to be well represented in this year's national Hockey One tournament.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.