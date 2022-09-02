Why there are more important things than free childcare

There are many other environmental concerns about the event including: the re-laying large parts of the track before every event, the CO2 emissions from all of the truck movements in the bump-in and bump-out period, the additional emissions caused by long traffic delays as residents and visitors try to access the East End during the bump-in and bump-out period, the tyre rubber shed from the tyres that disintegrate over the three days of racing (much of which ends up in the ocean), the generators used in the precinct which run for weeks and emit noise and fumes 24 hours a day, the thousands of plastic cable ties left littering the precinct months after the event has moved on, the plastic containers, straws and cups dumped and left on site, and the loss of more than 200 trees and much more shrubbery.

