Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lill flyer Lochinvar Aloisi primed for big return at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 2 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael and Michell Lill

Greta-trained youngster Lochinvar Aloisi is primed for his return when he puts his unbeaten record on the line at The Gardens on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.