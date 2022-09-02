Lill flyer Lochinvar Aloisi primed for big return at The Gardens

Greta-trained youngster Lochinvar Aloisi is primed for his return when he puts his unbeaten record on the line at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Lochinvar Aloisi, trained by Michelle and Michael Lill, claimed the June maiden series at The Gardens with wins in his heat and the final at his first two starts.
Advertisement
However, he has not started since after bloodwork showed he was not 100 per cent when took out the 515m final.
Michael Lill said Lochinvar Aloisi had been trialling well at Maitland, The Gardens and at Keinbah in preparation for his return in race eight, a heat of the 1-4 wins 5th grade series over 515m.
He said the only concern was the draw in box eight.
"I think it's going be tough for him to cross. The one [Bold Comet] and the seven [Big Cool Nevada] look like they have a bit of pace," he said. "If he was a length, length and a half faster over the first section, he'd probably be a group dog, but he's not quite there. But his trials have been very, very good and he's a lovely pup.
"His second section is as good as any dog I've got, so if he could be second or third down the back, he's going to be hard to beat.
"The time he ran on Tuesday is good enough to win that race. It's just whether he gets caught wide early."
Lill said Lochinvar Aloisi had trialled at Maitland over 400m in 22.52 seconds and post to post at The Gardens in 24.34.
The Lills have Casual Glance in the Million Dollar Chase Maitland regional final on Monday night from box eight.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.