Lisa McDonald pair ready to strike at Menangle

Fullerton Cove trainer Lisa McDonald believes Master Catch is primed for a breakthrough and Stealth Bomba is drawn to show his true colours at Menangle on Saturday night.
Master Catch has gate four in race one and Stealth Bomba has the one in heat one of the Carousel.
After unlucky back-to-back fifths at the track with Master Catch, McDonald was excited about his prospects.
"Master Catch has really been knocking on the door," McDonald said.
"He was unlucky last week. He locked wheels and went back to last, and he doesn't really race that well when he's back out of the way, but he still come home really good. The time before he didn't get out, so I expect him to go real close.
"It's a good draw for him. He can do it tough and if he happens to lead, which would be even better, they probably wouldn't get around him."
Stealth Bomba bounced back to form two starts back with a win at Newcastle but was then eighth last week in a Waratah series heat.
"He's been a bit disappointing," McDonald said.
"In track work, he works with Master Catch and sometimes the better horse can't catch him.
"But then I start him and I don't know what happens. I think he likes the fence a bit and also in front. He's always shown me that he's tough enough but then he'll put in a bad run.
"I think the speed down at Menangle and gate one will suit him down to the ground. But he's well in himself and one is his best draw for a while, so hopefully he won't be too far away."
In the other Carousel heat, Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder has Man From Braavos.
Her father, Darren Elder, has Rocktagonal in the Waratah series final and Bright Energy in the group 3 Kevin Newman FFA.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
