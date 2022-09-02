Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Kris Lees looking for Willinga Beast to unleash in Furious Stakes

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willinga Beast, centre, finishing second to Paris Dior, left, in the group 2 Percy Sykes Stakes at Randwick on April 9. The pair clash again in the Furious Stakes on Saturday at the track. Picture by Mark Evans/Getty Images.

Kris Lees says Willinga Beast's future in the spring features is on the line when she steps out in the second leg of the Princess Series - the group 2 Furious Stakes - at Randwick on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.