Kris Lees looking for Willinga Beast to unleash in Furious Stakes

Kris Lees says Willinga Beast's future in the spring features is on the line when she steps out in the second leg of the Princess Series - the group 2 Furious Stakes - at Randwick on Saturday.
A daughter of Snitzel, Willinga Beast resumed with fifth in the group 2 Silver Shadow Stakes (1200m) two weeks ago at Randwick, finishing just under three lengths from winner Zougotcha.
She raced on the rails midfield from a barrier one start and showed good acceleration through a gap near the 300m mark to loom as a winning chance before fading.
She tackles the same trip on Saturday and her Newcastle trainer expected a stronger run second-up, although she faces a tricky start from gate eight of 11.
"She just levelled out late in her run, but she's trained on well," Lees said. "This will probably determine which way we go. Whether we stay in that better grade or come back a peg."
Hugh Bowman again rides Willinga Beast, which could be helped by a wetter track. She raced on a soft 5 a fortnight ago and Randwick was a soft 7 on Friday with more rain predicted.
She has a win at Canterbury and a second in the group 2 Percy Sykes Stakes at Randwick last autumn, both on heavy ground.
Lees also had Wolverine making up ground late for sixth in the Silver Shadow. He said she will next race in the group 2 Tea Rose Stakes (1400m) - the third leg of the Princess Series for three-year-old fillies - in two weeks.
Samantha Miss swept the Princess Series for Lees in 2008 and one of her progeny, Geo, resumes on Saturday's program.
Geo has not raced since winning a Provincial-Midway Championship heat at Newcastle in March. He missed the $500,000 final when an active splint bone was found following his victory on heavy going.
Now six, the gelding has three wins and three placings from only nine starts and returns in the benchmark 78 handicap over 1200m.
Stayer Luncies also resumes for Lees, racing in a benchmark 94 over 1600m. Nominated for the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups, he faces a tough task first-up from the outside gate.
"They are not known as first-up horses so I think they will both be better for the run," Lees said.
"Geo's always capable but, he's a nice horse. There's no specific aim but he's a horse that will go through his grades. He's an older horse but he's lightly raced. He's still got a bit of upside."
Luncies has won first-up twice but both were before he came to Australia.
"He's nominated for everything, but it's just a matter of what grade we get to," he said. "We'll see, but he's competitive wherever he goes."
At Mooney Valley, Lees has wet-track performers Wandabaa and Enchanted Heart in the listed Chautauqua Stakes (1200m). Both former Australian Bloodstock mares were recently sold to Yu Long Investments
"They will have their last run for us and go off to stud," Lees said. "There's a bit of rain down there, but it's a pretty strong race."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
