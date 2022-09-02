Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

McCloy Family Foundation throws support behind anti-domestic violence charity Jenny's Place

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
September 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcia Chapman, with Hayley Van de Stadt, said the level of community support for Jenny's Place was "overwhelming". The gala will include emcee Jess Farchione, a brave survivor and Jenny's Place client sharing her story, band Phonic and comedian Cam Knight. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

FOR JENNY'S Place manager Marcia Chapman, there is no way to over-emphasise the difference that an upcoming major donation will make to the lives of women and children experiencing domestic violence, in some cases at the same time as homelessness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.