McCloy Family Foundation throws support behind anti-domestic violence charity Jenny's Place

FOR JENNY'S Place manager Marcia Chapman, there is no way to over-emphasise the difference that an upcoming major donation will make to the lives of women and children experiencing domestic violence, in some cases at the same time as homelessness.
"It's going to make a massive impact on what we're able to provide to our clients," Ms Chapman said.
"People that are supporting us and donating to us are actually helping to save lives. They're helping to turn people's lives around and you're not only changing, but you're actually saving people's lives."
The McCloy Family Foundation's first charity gala on September 9 at Merewether Surfhouse is being held in support of Jenny's Place. The foundation was formed last year to support projects spanning health, education, art and culture, the environment and the community.
Foundation chief executive Hayley Van de Stadt said the foundation wanted to this year support a project to combat domestic violence and invited five local charities to submit applications for funding.
"Jenny's Place by far we thought was the best fit for us and seemed the most passionate and committed to the cause... they had a plan for the future," she said.
"It seems every day you open the news and there's a partner killing their spouse or abusing their spouse and it really started to affect me. I feel like everybody knows somebody that's been in some type of abusive relationship - whether that's been mentally, physically - and a lot of time haven't come out and spoken about it. I just think it's something that needs more awareness.
"If people are in those situations, that they feel like they're embarrassed or they can't speak up, hopefully this might get them thinking 'Hey I might be in one of those relationships' and actively seek help."
The event's 250 tickets sold out within five days and more than 100 people are on the waitlist.
The foundation is covering the cost of staging the event. All of the ticket sales, as well as earnings on the night from donations and raffle tickets, as well as an online silent auction already open to the public, will go directly to Jenny's Place.
"Often you will go to these things and $20, $30, $40 of what you spend on the ticket might actually go to the cause and often that's not disclosed and people don't feel good about that," Ms Van de Stadt said.
"We're assuring the community that every dollar they spend including the ticket goes to the cause. Nothing gets lost on administration, as they say - everyone's time, effort, everything is all being donated."
She said she hoped the event would raise a combined $100,000.
"[It would make me feel] very emotional," she said. "If we were to do that and know that's going to change someone's life, save lives, that would just mean the world to us to be able to give back."
Ms Chapman said Jenny's Place was "absolutely delighted" to have been chosen as the gala beneficiary.
"It's even more special to us given we're celebrating our 45th year of providing accommodation and support services to people across the Newcastle area," she said.
"I don't know that I've ever heard of anybody that's been on the receiving end of 100 per cent of donations.
"It's such a generous gesture of the McCloy Family Foundation to do that and it's really amazing that a family like the McCloys want to give back and are leading the way and setting an example for others."
Ms Chapman said the funding had been earmarked for three areas, including its Domestic Violence Resource Centre, which does not receive any government funding - although she hasn't given up on campaigning for it - and is reliant on fundraising events, donations and philanthropic and corporate support.
"It is specifically working with women and children experiencing domestic and family violence and it's an early intervention prevention program as well, so we're working with women who are still perhaps living in a domestic violence relationship and are not sure what options are available, how they're going to get out, what they're going to do... once they are able to break away from the relationship it can be a long journey for them to work through the issues and really begin to heal."
She said the centre required a "bare minimum" of $200,000 to operate each year, but needed much more to grow to be able to respond to the rising number of referrals. It doesn't advertise. She said the centre had two staff, but "ideally we'd have six or more".
Funding will also go to Jenny's Place's partnership with the University of Newcastle to offer psychological support to clients and children, plus community education.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
