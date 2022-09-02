Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

For Lynette: Hunter family fights for a law and a legacy for sister, Lynette Dawson

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
September 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The moment Chris Dawson was found guilty of murdering his former wife Lynette brought "comfort" to her Hunter-based family, but also a sense of shock.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.