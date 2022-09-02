Forecasters are expecting a swell above four metres, and winds up to 50 kilometres per hour Saturday, as the Bureau of Meteorology issues a hazardous surf warning for much of the NSW and southern Queensland coast this weekend.
Rock fishers, boaties and swimmers have been warned hazardous conditions are expected to increase throughout Saturday, with a significant three-metre swell expected to linger Sunday as overnight temperatures drop to as low as six degrees amid a wet weekend ahead.
The deteriorating conditions have prompted Surf Life Saving NSW to issue a warning to beachgoers to avoid taking unnecessary risk.
"Big swell can hamper our efforts to respond to people in distress, so it's important to consider your options so you don't put our volunteers in harms way," Lifsaving director Joel Wiseman said Friday.
The warning comes as the Hunter's beaches are still recovering from 'the worst erosion in living memory' caused by a monster swell in April, when it was estimated around eight feet of sand was washed from Redhead beach alone.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
