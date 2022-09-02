Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment
Subscriber

Despite Peter Dutton's boycott, the Labor government's jobs summit marked a bipartisan meeting of poltics, unions, business and welfare that has reset the national conversation

By Editorial
September 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIERED ROUND TABLE: The Jobs and Skills Summit, Great Hall, Parliament House, Canberra, on the opening day, Thursday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

DESPITE the criticisms from federal opposition leader Peter Dutton, the Albanese government's Jobs and Skills Summit has made some significant breakthroughs in the name of helping both the working lives of everyday Australians, and the national economy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.