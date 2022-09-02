Jobs summit resets the conversation

Many of our best workers are already here and so yesterday's summit sessions looked at the importance of a more inclusive, integrated and well-trained workforce, and ways to make it easier for women, older people and those living with disability to find secure and well-paid work. To that end, anything that provides more job security for those in the increasingly casualised sectors is to be welcomed. Education - and not just for the young - is central to boosting workforce participation, and the summit heard that more than half of our unemployed had either left school before Year 12 or done no subsequent training after school.