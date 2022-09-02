Newcastle Knights in danger of equalling unwanted club record for home defeats

THE Newcastle Knights need to beat Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday or they will finish their disastrous 2022 campaign by equalling an unenviable club record.
Of their 11 home games this year, Newcastle have won only two, and a loss to the high-flying Sharks would make it 10 on their own turf.
That would match the 10 home defeats of 2016 - statistically the worst season in the Knights' history - when they won only one game all year.
As well as their solitary victory that season, Newcastle also managed to draw a game - both in their own backyard.
With a four-point gap on last-placed Wests Tigers heading into the final regular-season round, Newcastle have been able to avoid the wooden spoon.
But their home record has been embarrassing. To put it in context, they have lost more games in Newcastle this year than they did in 2015, 2017 and 2005, when on each occasion they finished last on the ladder.
Adding to the pressure on the Knights, Sunday is their annual Old Boys game, which will be attended by the club's former champions.
As well as past players, Newcastle's Old Boys Day traditionally attracts one of the largest crowds all season.
Those long-suffering fans have had precious little to celebrate this season, and the players they support won't get another chance to give them reason to cheer.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien revealed after last week's 36-26 loss to Gold Coast Titans that his players were determined to finish their season on a high note.
"It's a big day for us, in terms of we haven't been happy with what we've managed to produce at times at home," O'Brien said.
"That's the thing that we talked about just then in the sheds, that we make sure we turn up and get our jobs done.
"Our Old Boys will be there, and any time we're in front of them or our home supporters, we want to make sure we're putting in a performance they can be happy with."
