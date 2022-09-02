Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Knights in danger of equalling unwanted club record for home defeats

By Robert Dillon
September 2 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights have won nine of their 11 home games this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Knights need to beat Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday or they will finish their disastrous 2022 campaign by equalling an unenviable club record.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.