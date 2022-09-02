Sporting Declaration: Time for silent Knights to say it ain't so

IT'S a mystery that appears destined to baffle Newcastle Knights fans for many years to come.
(Although, to be fair, it could be argued that the Novocastrian faithful are in need of a collective HIA, given the vast numbers who part with their hard-earned at the turnstiles, week in, week out, apparently regardless of results.)
Anyway, three weeks after Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann answered a knock on the door of a toilet cubicle in the Hotel Delaney, we're still yet to learn exactly what transpired before they were so rudely interrupted by an officious security guard.
What we do know is that despite Ponga's father Andre claiming his son was feeling sick and Mann was merely checking on his welfare - as mates do - the NRL Integrity Unit decided to stick their beaks in, organising snap drug tests of the pair, and other unnamed Newcastle players, at a subsequent training session.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Integrity Unit had completed its investigation and no sanctions would be forthcoming.
You might assume that would be music to the ears of Knights officials.
If their players were in the clear, then surely it would be only a matter of time before a press conference was arranged to voice some righteous indignation.
Given that the two players were seemingly presumed guilty in the court of public opinion, without even being given a chance to protest their innocence, logically they, and their club, would welcome the chance to set the record straight. Yet the silence from Knights HQ has been deafening.
I've made a few inquiries this week, along the lines of: "Does the club want to comment, now that the Integrity Unit has completed its investigation?"
But for whatever reason, the powers-that-be have declined that invitation, other than to say they accept the Integrity Unit's decision.
Moreover, if the Knights have posted any update on their website, it must have escaped my attention.
Yet when the story first broke a fortnight ago, the club released a statement, which read: "The Newcastle Knights have been informed of a matter involving current players.
"Knights management has commenced a process to gather all the required facts. Until such time no further comment will be provided."
The next day, Knights director of football Peter Parr addressed a well-attended media conference, at which he delivered the message that there wasn't much he could say, because of the Integrity Unit process.
Well that process was apparently completed several days ago, and yet the "no further comment will be provided" edict remains in operation.
I'm sure Newcastle's fans would be interested to hear their club's thoughts on this matter.
If it's all just a big misunderstanding, a word to the wise might help little kids who idolise Kalyn sleep more soundly at night.
But at this point it's all as clear as mud, and Knights prop Daniel Saifiti added to the confusion with some comments about Ponga this week.
"Kalyn is still young," Saifiti told my colleague Max McKinney. "I know he has made mistakes but I know that he regrets it heaps ... he did make a mistake and it's only bad if he doesn't learn from it. I'm very confident and he is mature enough to learn from that and bounce back."
Saifiti's comments raise more questions, at a time when Newcastle officials seem intent on avoiding them.
In particular, what was the "mistake" that Ponga "regrets", given that the Integrity Unit have apparently ruled "play on"?
Whatever the case, the Knights seem to have no qualms about Ponga remaining as skipper, despite high-profile commentators saying he should be stripped of the top job.
Saifiti described Ponga as "definitely the guy I follow, and will follow for years to come".
Knights coach Adam O'Brien added: "It is my job to help him. He's a young captain. I gave him the captaincy, so it's my responsibility that we help him grow in that area. I'm confident that we can learn from this and move forward."
Parr pointed out that, during his 20 years at North Queensland Cowboys, he watched Johnathan Thurston evolve from a rogue into an inspirational leader.
"I worked with a captain for a long period in my previous job and he was appointed very young and he had a few bumps in the road early," Parr said.
"I think everyone will agree he turned out one of the better leaders in the game."
And of course Ponga has a staunch supporter in Knights/Wests Group CEO Philip Gardner, who once declared: "Kalyn is a quality person with great family values."
No doubt he is, which makes the club's handling of Cubicle-gate all the more intriguing.
It's obviously a delicate situation, and maybe the club believes a "nothing to see here, move on" approach is warranted.
But the problem is that this has been a very public issue, and what is already not a good look will look even worse if the general public are kept in the dark.
People could be forgiven for forming the impression that the Knights are bunkering down, hoping this will all blow over, as most bad smells eventually do.
Removing a lingering stain, however, is another matter altogether.
