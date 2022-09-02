The Newcastle Northstars lost their opening play-offs game for 2022 as Ethan Hawes and Kevin Noble received Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) awards.
Newcastle went down 6-1 against grand-final bound Canberra Brave in Friday night's major semi in Melbourne, conceding the last six goals.
It means the Northstars now face a do-or-die clash to keep their Goodall Cup aspirations alive.
Departing veteran Robert Malloy opened the scoring for Newcastle in the sixth minute, converting a long-range shot during a power play having been passed the puck by Richie Tesarik.
Canberra, also with an extra-man advantage, equalised courtesy of Mitchell Henning in the 13th minute to make it 1-1 at the end of a frenetic opening period.
A double to Joseph Hughes throughout the second period helped the Brave wrestle momentum and move ahead 3-1.
Northstars player Mackenzie Gallagher was taken off with an injury concern following a heavy collision with the boards just before to the intermission.
Wehebe Darge gave Canberra a three-goal advantage five-and-a-half minutes into the third period before Tyler Kubara and Kai Miettinen iced the result.
Northstars goalkeeper Charlie Smart, who recently rejoined the squad from Perth, recorded 48 saves.
Hawes, one of Newcastle's best performers on Friday night, was named rookie of the year and Noble coach of the year at an AIHL presentation prior to play.
John Kennedy jnr was also strong for the Northstars.
In the earlier semi at O'Brien Icehouse the Sydney Bears ended the Melbourne Mustangs' season after beating the hosts 7-3, netting five goals and keeping their opponents scoreless during the last two periods.
Newcastle and the Bears now meet in Saturday's preliminary final (5pm) while minor premiers Canberra booked the first spot in Sunday's decider (2pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
